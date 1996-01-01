13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
A child's entertainment equipment has a 100.0 cm long, thin and uniform rod of mass 0.500 kg. Determine the moment of inertia of the rod pivoted about its center such that it spins perpendicular to its length.
A
4.2 kg•m2
B
0.16 kg•m2
C
420 kg•m2
D
0.042 kg•m2
E
1600 kg•m2
F
16 kg•m2