11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the distance between two space explorers, one weighing 55 kg and the other 75 kg including their spacesuits, after they push away from each other and the lighter explorer has traveled 11 m from their initial stationary position in space.
