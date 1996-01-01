11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
11. Momentum & Impulse Push-Away Problems
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck having a mass of 500 kg is travelling towards the east with a speed of 8.0 m/s. A fiber optic cable roll weighing 120 kg is placed on the truck. The cable roll suddenly rolls towards the back end of the truck with a speed of 1.5 m/s relative to the truck. Calculate the new speed of the truck.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.29 m/s
B
8.29 m/s
C
9.29 m/s
D
7.92 m/s