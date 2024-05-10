Imagine you are a scientist studying the ability of the body of a chimpanzee to regulate its temperature. Your task is to calculate the rate of conduction of heat from the inside of the body of chimpanzees to their skin. The biologists in your team have provided you with some basic values like the thickness of the tissues of chimpanzees is 3.0 cm, the temperature of their skin is at 33 degrees, the temperature of their inside is at 36 degrees, and the base surface area is ﻿ 1.6 〖 m 〗 2 1.6〖 m〗^2 1.6〖m〗2﻿. You have asked to compare the estimated heat conductance with a measured value of about 200 W. This measured value represents the amount of heat that needs to be dissipated by a chimpanzee performing tricks.

Consider the value for thermal conductivity of chimpanzee tissue usually denoted by ﻿ k = ( 0.5 W ) / m K . k=(0.5 W)/mK. k=(0.5W)/mK.﻿