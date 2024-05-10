A garden hose nozzle sprays water to a height of 25 cm. The nozzle has a diameter of 1.0 cm, while the supply pipe feeding the nozzle has a diameter of 2.0 cm. The water is pumped from a ground-level reservoir 0.75 m below the nozzle. Determine the gauge pressure the pump must generate. Ignore the effects of viscosity. Use ﻿ v = 2 g h v=\sqrt{2 g h} v=2gh ​﻿ for the speed of the water at height h 2 (at the nozzle), ﻿ A 1 v 1 = A 2 v 2 A_{1} v_{1}=A_{2} v_{2} A1​v1​=A2​v2​﻿ for the continuity equation, and Bernoulli's equation: ﻿ P 1 + 1 2 ρ v 1 2 + ρ g h 1 = P 2 + 1 2 ρ v 2 2 + ρ g h 2 P_1+\frac{1}{2}\rho v_1^2+\rho gh_1=P_2+\frac{1}{2}\rho v_2^2+\rho gh_2 P1​+21​ρv12​+ρgh1​=P2​+21​ρv22​+ρgh2​﻿ .



