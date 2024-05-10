19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A garden hose nozzle sprays water to a height of 25 cm. The nozzle has a diameter of 1.0 cm, while the supply pipe feeding the nozzle has a diameter of 2.0 cm. The water is pumped from a ground-level reservoir 0.75 m below the nozzle. Determine the gauge pressure the pump must generate. Ignore the effects of viscosity. Use v=2gh for the speed of the water at height h2 (at the nozzle), A1v1=A2v2 for the continuity equation, and Bernoulli's equation: P1+21ρv12+ρgh1=P2+21ρv22+ρgh2 .
