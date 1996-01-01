11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ice skater with a mass of 60.00 kg is skating on a frozen lake at a constant velocity of 4 m/s. The skater throws a 0.25 kg snowball straight forward with a velocity of 10 m/s. What is the skater's speed after throwing the snowball (relative to the ground)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.77 m/s
B
5.46 m/s
C
3.98 m/s
D
8.21 m/s