11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a collision between two cars, car 1 and car 2, of equal mass (2m), in which car 1 is initially moving with velocity (v) and car 2 is initially stationary at a red traffic light. The collision is partially elastic, where 2/5 of the mechanical energy is dissipated as heat and sound. Find the final velocities of the cars after the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v 1f =(1/2 + √(5) /10)v, v2f = (1/2 - √(5) /10)v
B
v 1f = (1/2 - √(5) /10)v, v2f = (1/2 + √(5) /10)v
C
v 1f = (1/4)v, v2f = (1/4)v
D
v 1f = (1/2)v, v2f = (1/2)v