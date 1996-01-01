The three capacitors, C 1 = 9 µF, C 2 = 6 µF, and C 3 = 4 µF are arranged as illustrated in the figure below. A voltage source connected across the combination provides a potential difference, V PS . Once the capacitors are fully charged, the charge on C 2 is 40 μC. Determine i) the charges Q 1 and Q 3 on each of the capacitors C 1 and C 3 and ii) the numerical value of V PS .