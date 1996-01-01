26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The three capacitors, C1 = 9 µF, C2 = 6 µF, and C3 = 4 µF are arranged as illustrated in the figure below. A voltage source connected across the combination provides a potential difference, VPS. Once the capacitors are fully charged, the charge on C2 is 40 μC. Determine i) the charges Q1 and Q3 on each of the capacitors C1 and C3 and ii) the numerical value of VPS.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Q1 = 40 μC; Q3 = 60 μC
ii) VPS = 31.64 V
B
i) Q1 = 60 μC; Q3 = 40 μC
ii) VPS = 5.26 V
C
i) Q1 = 60 μC; Q3 = 100 μC
ii) VPS = 31.64 V
D
i) Q1 = 100 μC; Q3 = 100 μC
ii) VPS = 5.26 V
