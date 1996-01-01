19. Fluid Mechanics
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
19. Fluid Mechanics Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 85 kg mechanic balances a 1450 kg car on the hydraulic lift shown below. When a second person joins the mechanic, the mechanic's piston goes down, creating a 38 cm height difference between the two pistons. Determine the mass of the second person. Take incompressible fluid density as 930 kg/m3.
An 85 kg mechanic balances a 1450 kg car on the hydraulic lift shown below. When a second person joins the mechanic, the mechanic's piston goes down, creating a 38 cm height difference between the two pistons. Determine the mass of the second person. Take incompressible fluid density as 930 kg/m3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
44 kg
B
138 kg
C
1265 kg
D
53 kg
E
65 kg