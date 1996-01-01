19. Fluid Mechanics
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mechanic standing on a hydraulic lift supports three 120 kg motorcycles at a height of 1.2 m above the mechanic's piston. The hydraulic lift is filled with oil, and the mechanic's piston has a radius of 6 cm. Calculate the radius of the piston lifting the motorcycles if the mechanic's mass is 72 kg. Assume that oil has a density of 900 kg/m3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.601 m
B
0.548 m
C
0.147 m
D
0.134 m