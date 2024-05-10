Imagine that you are testing out a prototype spring system, and that you have recorded the displacement versus time graph for a small mass that is attached to the end of the spring. The figure below shows the graph that is produced from this motion. Note that at t=0, the displacement will be x=0.79 cm.

(i) If the mass of the suspended component is 8.2 kg, determine what the spring constant, k, of your prototype spring system will be.

(ii) Express what the equation for displacement x as a function of time will be.