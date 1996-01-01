7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Inclined Planes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, you hold a stationary block of mass m = 4.50 kg at the top of a 2.3 m long frictionless incline. You release the block and measure its speed at the bottom of the ramp to be 4.1 m/s. Determine the angle between the horizontal and the surface of the incline.
In an experiment, you hold a stationary block of mass m = 4.50 kg at the top of a 2.3 m long frictionless incline. You release the block and measure its speed at the bottom of the ramp to be 4.1 m/s. Determine the angle between the horizontal and the surface of the incline.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
68.1°
B
21.9°
C
20.4°
D
29.3°
E
34.1°