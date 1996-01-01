7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A body armor vest made of polymeric composites stops a 15 g gun round moving horizontally at a speed of 175 m/s after traveling a distance of 5.0 mm inside it. Calculate the time required to stop the round inside the armor vest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 μs
B
27 μs
C
57 μs
D
534 μs