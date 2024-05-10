In a research laboratory, scientists are studying the distribution of particle velocities in a gas sample. The distribution function 𝑓(𝑣) for the velocity 𝑣 of particles is given by the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution ﻿ f ( v ) = 4 π N ( m 2 π k T ) 3 / 2 v 2 e − m v 2 2 k T f(v)=4 \pi N\left(\frac{m}{2 \pi k T}\right)^{3 / 2} v^{2} e^{-\frac{m v^{2}}{2 k T}} f(v)=4πN(2πkTm​)3/2v2e−2kTmv2​﻿ . Using this distribution function, calculate the value of the integral ﻿ ∫ 0 ∞ f ( v ) d v \int_{0}^{\infty} f(v) d v ∫0∞​f(v)dv﻿.