21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a research laboratory, scientists are studying the distribution of particle velocities in a gas sample. The distribution function 𝑓(𝑣) for the velocity 𝑣 of particles is given by the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution f(v)=4πN(2πkTm)3/2v2e−2kTmv2 . Using this distribution function, calculate the value of the integral ∫0∞f(v)dv.
