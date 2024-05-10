An electric kettle is used to heat 510 g of water. The kettle can increase the temperature of the water from 25°C to 95°C in 2 minutes or 120 s. Calculate i) the rate at which the energy is transferred to the water. ii) How many grams of water will boil away if the kettle is operated for 3 min rather than for just 120 s and if the power that is transferred from the kettle to the water remains constant? Note that the latent heat of vaporization of water is L = 2260 kJ/kg, and the specific heat capacity of water is c = 4186 J/kg⋅°C.