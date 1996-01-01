2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car accelerates from rest and covers a distance of 120 m in 15s. It then turns and travels halfway back in 4.0 s. Calculate the car's average speed during the entire journey.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.5 m/s
B
12 m/s
C
6.3 m/s
D
8.0 m/s