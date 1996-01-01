2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Average Velocity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A shooter fires a bullet, and it travels through the air at a constant speed. The bullet covers a distance of 210 m. The shooter hears the echo of the bullet hitting a distant target 14.5 seconds after firing it. Assuming the speed of sound is 340 m/s, what is the speed of the bullet when it leaves the gun?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.2 m/s
B
6.17 m/s
C
13.8 m/s
D
15.1 m/s