19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
At room temperature (25°C), a 2.5 kHz sound wave causes ±0.060% fluctuation in pressure relative to atmospheric pressure. Calculate the peak speed of vibrating gas molecules in mm/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.014 mm/s
B
0.0000144 mm/s
C
1470 mm/s
D
147 mm/s