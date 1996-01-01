3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
3. Vectors Unit Vectors
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object starts from the origin; determine how the position of the object varies with time at (i) t = 3s and (ii) t = 8s. Its position changes over time according to the equation r = (3î + 2ĵ )t² m, where 3 and 2 are constants and the time is measured in seconds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 32.5 m; ii) 231 m
B
i) 22.5 m; ii) 332 m
C
i) 86 m; ii) 135 m
D
i) 49 m; ii) 111 m