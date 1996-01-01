28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A helium nucleus, composed of two protons and two neutrons, is in motion within a magnetic field B = 1.25 k T. Its velocity is measured at 2.0 × 107 m/s, as shown in the figure below. For every situation outlined, calculate the magnetic force, denoted as F, exerted on this helium nucleus. Please present your solution in terms of its components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 8.0 × 10−12 j N, (ii) 6.1 × 10−12 j N
B
(i) - 8.0 × 10−12 j N, (ii) 6.1 × 10−12 j N
C
(i) 8.0 × 10−12 k N, (ii) - 6.1 × 10−12 k N
D
(i) - 8.0 × 10−12 k N, (ii) - 6.1 × 10−12 k N