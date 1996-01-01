28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A conducting rod with a mass of m lies in the middle of two frictionless conducting rods. The two rods have a separation x. The uniform magnetic field (of magnitude B) in that region points downward. Should the current in the conducting rod flow in a direction P to Q or Q to P for the rod to roll to the left?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P to Q
B
Q to P
C
Magnetic force is not oriented left-right.
D
No magnetic force is experienced