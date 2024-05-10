A toy car that has a mass of 𝑚 = 0.30 kg is rolling on a smooth tile floor when it crashes into a stationary toolbox that has a mass of 𝑀 = 2.70 kg. The toy car embeds itself into the toolbox, causing it to slide across the floor. The toolbox compresses a spring, that has a spring constant of 𝑘 = 200 N/m, by a distance of 𝑥 = 0.10 m before coming to rest. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the toolbox and the floor is 𝜇 k = 0.30. Determine the initial speed of the toy car just before the crash. Hint use 𝑔 = 9.8 m/s2 .