3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
If vector P = 5.2î - 2.9ĵ + 1.8k̂ and vector Q = 6.7î + 3.4ĵ - 2.1k̂. Find i) their cross-product, ii) the angle between the two vectors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. P×Q = -0.03î + 23.0ĵ +37.1k̂, ii. θ = 59°
B
i. P×Q = 0.03î - 23.0ĵ -37.1k̂, ii. θ = 59°
C
i. P×Q = -0.03î + 23.0ĵ +37.1k̂, ii. θ = 64°
D
i. P×Q = 0.03î - 23.0ĵ -37.1k̂, ii. θ = 64°