As a part of the competition, you are provided with 2.0 g of copper and tasked with creating a wire that can dissipate 10.0 W of power when connected to a 2.0 V power source. Calculate the length and diameter of the copper wire to meet this requirement. The resistivity of copper is 1.7 × 10-8 Ω-m and the density of copper is 8.94 × 103 kg/m3.