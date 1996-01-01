27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Solving Resistor Circuits
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pair of metal pieces, both measuring 8 cm × 8 cm, are positioned 0.5 cm apart. One of the pieces has a +15 nC charge while the other is charged to -7.5 nC. The two metal pieces are connected to each other by a metallic string. Will the electric current through the circuit exhibit a tendency to increase, decrease, or remain constant over time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
increases
B
decreases
C
remains constant
D
more information needed