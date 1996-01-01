6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 120 kg motorcycle in a remote village pulls on a 200 kg cart. The cart is secured to the motorcycle using a hook. During take-off, the rear tyre exerts a 90 N horizontal force against the gravel road. Determine the magnitude of the force exerted by the motorcycle on the cart. Ignore rolling friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
56.3 N
B
90 N
C
146 N
D
33.8 N