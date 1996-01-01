11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
11. Momentum & Impulse Push-Away Problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stationary body undergoes an explosion breaking into 3 fragments. Determine the momentum of the third fragment if the momentum of the two parts is as depicted in the figure below.
A stationary body undergoes an explosion breaking into 3 fragments. Determine the momentum of the third fragment if the momentum of the two parts is as depicted in the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-1,-10) kg•m/s
B
(1,-10) kg•m/s
C
(-1,10) kg•m/s
D
(1,10) kg•m/s