11. Momentum & Impulse Push-Away Problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rocket experienced a launch anomaly and exploded into four parts. The first part has a mass of 4000 kg and a velocity of 7.5 km/s ĵ. The second part has a mass of 3500 kg and a velocity of 1.1 km/s î +4.5 km/s ĵ. The third part has a mass of 5000 kg and a velocity of -1.2 km/s î +3.5 km/s ĵ. The velocity of the fourth part of mass 500 kg is -0.5 km/s ĵ. Calculate the velocity of the rocket prior to the explosion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.5 km/s ĵ
B
-0.17 km/s î +4.8 km/s ĵ
C
-0.1 km/s î +15 km/s ĵ
D
3.3 km/s î +8.6 km/s ĵ