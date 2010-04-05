Consider a proton traveling within a particle accelerator. This proton encounters a parallel-plate capacitor that is 3.0 cm in length and has a separation of 4.0 mm between the plates. Perpendicular to the electric field generated by this capacitor, there is a magnetic field. The magnetic field has a strength of 3.5 mT and spans a width of 3.0 cm. The proton is able to pass through this setup without any deflection, but only when the potential difference across the capacitor plates is set to 800 V. Given these conditions, determine the speed at which the proton is moving.