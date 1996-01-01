28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given an electron moving in a uniform magnetic field of B = 0.75k̂T and an electric field of E = 4000k̂ V/m, the electron initially follows a circular path in the xy-plane with a radius of 2.5 mm. Determine the number of revolutions completed by the electron at a time when it will have a speed of 6.2 × 108 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.14 × 104
B
5.25 × 108
C
7.48 × 108
D
1.57 × 104