2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bowling ball is delivered before being rolled up an inclined plane having an angle of 15° with the horizontal. Draw a complete pictorial representation of this situation along with a motion diagram that will be helpful in finding the distance the ball covers before it starts to roll back down.
