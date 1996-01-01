2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A marble ball starts rolling across one edge of a rectangular mat with an initial speed v0. The mat is 40 cm in width. After 18 centimeters, the ball's speed decreased to one-third of its initial value. Determine the distance traveled by the ball and conclude whether the ball will stay or roll off the mat.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.3cm, the ball will roll off
B
22.4cm, the ball will roll off
C
20.3cm, the ball will not roll off
D
22.4cm, the ball will not roll off