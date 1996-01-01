25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah has a small sphere with a charge of -4.0 nC, and Alex has another small sphere with a charge of +5.0 nC. Sarah's sphere is at y= -8.0 cm, while Alex's sphere is at y=14.0 cm on the y-axis. On the x-axis, at what points does the electric potential become zero?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = ± 13 cm
B
x = ± 40 cm
C
x = ± 20 cm
D
x = ± 30 cm