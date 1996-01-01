25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the potential difference between two points on the y-axis at -3 cm and 4 cm if you're at a science museum where a uniform electric field is demonstrated with a strength of Ē = (10,000î-40,000ĵ) V/m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 kV
B
2.0 kV
C
2.8 kV
D
3.0 kV