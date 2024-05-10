20. Heat and Temperature
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Latent Heat & Phase Changes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas stove supplies heat at the rate of 5.0×104 kJ/h to an aluminum pot of mass 2.0 kg containing 5.0 kg of ethyl alcohol at 25°C. How long does it take for all the ethyl alcohol to vaporize? Hint: the specific heat capacity of aluminum = 9.0×102 J/kg.°C, the specific heat capacity of ethyl alcohol = 2.44×103 J/kg.°C, the boiling point of ethyl alcohol = 78°C, and the latent heat of vaporization of ethyl alcohol = 8.5×105 J/kg.
A gas stove supplies heat at the rate of 5.0×104 kJ/h to an aluminum pot of mass 2.0 kg containing 5.0 kg of ethyl alcohol at 25°C. How long does it take for all the ethyl alcohol to vaporize? Hint: the specific heat capacity of aluminum = 9.0×102 J/kg.°C, the specific heat capacity of ethyl alcohol = 2.44×103 J/kg.°C, the boiling point of ethyl alcohol = 78°C, and the latent heat of vaporization of ethyl alcohol = 8.5×105 J/kg.