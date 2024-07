A gas stove supplies heat at the rate of  5.0 × 1 0 4 5.0\times 10^4 5.0×104 kJ/h to an aluminum pot of mass 2.0 kg containing 5.0 kg of ethyl alcohol at 25°C. How long does it take for all the ethyl alcohol to vaporize? Hint: the specific heat capacity of aluminum =  9.0 × 1 0 2 9.0\times 10^2 9.0×102 J/kg.°C, the specific heat capacity of ethyl alcohol =  2.44 × 1 0 3 2.44\times 10^3 2.44×103 J/kg.°C, the boiling point of ethyl alcohol = 78°C, and the latent heat of vaporization of ethyl alcohol =  8.5 × 1 0 5 8.5\times 10^5 8.5×105 J/kg.