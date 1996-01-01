The car is starting from rest at position 𝓍 = 0, y = 0 at time t = 0, proceeding in the xy-plane with an acceleration ﻿ a ‾ \overline{a} a﻿ = (1.2.0 î + 3.0 ĵ) m/s2. Determine at t = 3.0 s, i. the horizontal and vertical components of velocity, ii. the car's speed, and iii. its position.