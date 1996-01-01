4. 2D Kinematics
Kinematics in 2D
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The car is starting from rest at position 𝓍 = 0, y = 0 at time t = 0, proceeding in the xy-plane with an acceleration a = (1.2.0 î + 3.0 ĵ) m/s2. Determine at t = 3.0 s, i. the horizontal and vertical components of velocity, ii. the car's speed, and iii. its position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i.vx = 3.6 m/s, vy = 9.0 m/s, ii. speed = 10.4 m/s, iii. position = (2.5 î + 1.5 ĵ) m
B
i.vx = 3.6 m/s, vy = 9.0 m/s, ii. speed = 9.6 m/s, iii. position = (4.2 î + 1.8 ĵ) m
C
i.vx = 3.6 m/s, vy = 9.0 m/s, ii. speed = 9.6 m/s, iii. position = (5.4 î + 2.3 ĵ) m
D
i.vx = 3.6 m/s, vy = 9.0 m/s, ii. speed = 10.4 m/s, iii. position = (7.5 î + 10 ĵ) m