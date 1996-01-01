13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ring with an inner radius of 2.0 cm and an external radius of 5.0 cm is released on an inclined surface, making an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The ring rolls over the 1.0 m long incline. i) Find the speed at the end of the incline. The ring is replaced with a sliding object. ii) Find the ratio (r) of the speed of the sliding object to the rolling ring at the end of the incline. Assume the incline is frictionless.
A ring with an inner radius of 2.0 cm and an external radius of 5.0 cm is released on an inclined surface, making an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The ring rolls over the 1.0 m long incline. i) Find the speed at the end of the incline. The ring is replaced with a sliding object. ii) Find the ratio (r) of the speed of the sliding object to the rolling ring at the end of the incline. Assume the incline is frictionless.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.9 m/s
ii) r = 1
ii) r = 1
B
i) 2.9 m/s
ii) r = 0.75
ii) r = 0.75
C
i) 2.3 m/s
ii) r = 0.75
ii) r = 0.75
D
i) 2.3 m/s
ii) r = 1.26
ii) r = 1.26