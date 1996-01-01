A box of textbooks (box T) and a crate of laboratory equipment (crate L) are connected by a durable nylon rope and slide down an inclined plane at an angle ﻿ θ = 45 ° θ=45° θ=45°﻿ to the horizontal. The masses of both boxes are ﻿ m T = m L = 10.0 kg ⁡ m_{T}=m_{L}=10.0\operatorname{kg} mT​=mL​=10.0kg﻿. The coefficients of friction for the box and the crate are ﻿ μ T = 0.30 μ_T=0.30 μT​=0.30﻿ and ﻿ μ L = 0.40 \mu_{L}=0.40 μL​=0.40﻿, respectively. Calculate the tension in the rope as the system slides down the incline.



