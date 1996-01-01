7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box of textbooks (box T) and a crate of laboratory equipment (crate L) are connected by a durable nylon rope and slide down an inclined plane at an angle θ=45° to the horizontal. The masses of both boxes are mT=mL=10.0kg. The coefficients of friction for the box and the crate are μT=0.30 and μL=0.40, respectively. Calculate the tension in the rope as the system slides down the incline.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 N
B
3.5 N
C
4.5 N
D
5.5 N