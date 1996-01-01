7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wooden block (block W) and a metallic block (block M) are tied together by a lightweight cord and slide down an inclined plane at an angle θ=30∘ to the horizontal. The masses of the blocks are mW=mM=5.0 kg. The coefficients of friction for the wooden and metallic blocks are μW=0.25 and μM=0.35, respectively. Calculate the acceleration of the system as the blocks slide down the incline.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 m/s2
B
2.4 m/s2
C
3.3 m/s2
D
4.9 m/s2