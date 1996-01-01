A wooden block (block W) and a metallic block (block M) are tied together by a lightweight cord and slide down an inclined plane at an angle ﻿ θ = 3 0 ∘ \theta=30^{\circ} θ=30∘﻿ to the horizontal. The masses of the blocks are ﻿ m W = m M = 5.0 k g m_W=m_M=5.0\ kg mW​=mM​=5.0 kg﻿. The coefficients of friction for the wooden and metallic blocks are ﻿ μ W = 0.25 \mu_{W}=0.25 μW​=0.25﻿ and ﻿ μ M = 0.35 \mu_{M}=0.35 μM​=0.35﻿, respectively. Calculate the acceleration of the system as the blocks slide down the incline.