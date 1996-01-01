28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three identical wires with a linear mass density of 25 g/m are assembled to form an isosceles triangle with a base angle of 45 degrees. The currents are equal, and the directions are as shown. The two base wires have a separation of 1.5 cm and are fixed to a bench. Calculate the value of the current that causes the top wire to get suspended, forming a base angle of 45 degrees.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
110 A
B
140 A
C
96 A
D
160 A