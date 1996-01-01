2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
On an ordinary day, you walk from the Park to the Recreational Center at an average speed of 5.4 kph (kilometers per hour), and the round trip takes you 1 h and 30 min. One day, instead of walking, you decide to jog, hence increasing your speed to 10 kph. How much longer does one trip take?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.51 h
B
0.61 h
C
0.71 h
D
0.81 h