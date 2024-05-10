Scientists are experimenting with ethanol. In an isolated container, they put 2.00 kg of solid ethanol at -114°C (the melting point of ethanol) and some amount of ethanol in its gaseous form at a temperature of 78.4°C (boiling point of ethanol). As a result, all the ethanol turned into its liquid form at 10.0°C. Calculate the amount of gaseous ethanol that was initially put in the container with its liquid form.

[Hint: The latent heat of the vaporization of ethanol is 8.54 × 105 J / kg, its latent heat of fusion is 1.08 × 105 J / kg and the specific heat of liquid ethanol is 2440 J/kg·°C]