Consider two capacitors: the first capacitor has a capacitance (C 1 ) of 850 nF, and the second capacitor has a capacitance (C 2 ) of 400 nF. Initially, these capacitors are charged individually using a 14 V battery. The capacitors are isolated from the battery, maintaining the charge on the capacitor plates unchanged. Next, the two capacitors are connected in parallel, with the positive plate of each capacitor connected to the negative plate of the other capacitor. Determine the charge on each capacitor and the voltage difference across the capacitors when they are connected in parallel.