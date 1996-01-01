26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Solving Capacitor Circuits
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Solving Capacitor Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the circuit configuration shown below the switch is initially set to position 1, and capacitors CB and CC are devoid of any charge. Subsequently, the switch is flipped to position 2. As a result of this switch transition, the voltage across capacitor CA drops to 6.0 V. Determine the electromotive force (ε) of the battery used in this circuit setup.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.0 V
B
12 V
C
18 V
D
24 V