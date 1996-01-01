35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
147PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the isotope that possesses a mass 15 times greater than helium( 4He) and contains a number of protons that is 17 times larger than boron(5B). Write your response in the notation ᴬE, where E denotes the symbol of the element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
60At
B
62Sm
C
67Ho
D
63Eu