6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small ball hangs from the ceiling of a bus by a cord. As the bus gradually speeds up from a standstill to 24 m/s in 4.0 s, what angle Φ is formed by the cord with the vertical?
Φ=1ο
Φ=31ο
Φ=45ο
Φ=59ο