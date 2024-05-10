A heavy toolbox that has a bottom surface area of 20.0 cm2 is accidentally pressed inside of an automotive garage using a hydraulic lift. The hydraulic lift consists of a large piston that has a diameter of 30.0 cm and a small piston that has a diameter of 5.0 cm. The lift is operated by applying force on the small piston using a lever mechanism, that is similar to the one shown in the diagram below. The lever has a length of "𝐿". What is the pressure applied on the toolbox if 400 N is applied to the lever?



