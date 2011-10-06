1. Intro to Physics Units
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
When manufacturing precision-engineered components for a spacecraft, the length of a critical component needs to be determined with extreme accuracy. If this component should have a length of 30 cm to within ±0.1 mm, what percentage of uncertainty in the length is permissible, and how many significant figures should be used in the measurement of the length?
A
uncertainty = 0.03333%, 4 significant figures.
B
uncertainty = 3.33%, 3 significant figures
C
uncertainty = 0.033%, 3 significant figures
D
uncertainty = 0.33 %, 2 significant figures