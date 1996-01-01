21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An evacuated container contains air molecules at a pressure of 4.2 × 10-11 atm and room temperature (298K). Determine the mean free path of the air molecules. Considers air molecules to be spherical with a radius of 1.6 × 10-10 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2127 m
B
3.218 × 10-7 m
C
2.127 × 108 m
D
0.03218 m