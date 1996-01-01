21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container of helium is at a temperature of 20°C and a pressure of 100 atm. Determine the atomic diameters moved by the helium atom in between collisions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100 atomic diameters
B
60 atomic diameters
C
45 atomic diameters
D
90 atomic diameters